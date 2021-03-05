Dundee man accused of abusing children and forcing them to fight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has appeared in court accused of raping and sexually abusing children at addresses in Dundee.

William Ramsay, 68, allegedly forced children to fight, locked them in cupboards and forced them to eat vomit.

The offences were allegedly committed at multiple addresses in the city between 1976 and 1992.

Ramsay, of Albert Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.