Message from the editors: Thank you to the doorstep heroes of lockdown — our newsboys and girls

Throughout this awful pandemic, we have found true heroes living among us.

Some, like the brave NHS workers putting themselves in harms’ way for all our sakes, we have clapped on our doorsteps.

Others have gone less well-recognised — some, not at all.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph have decided the time is right, almost a year after lockdown was first announced, to honour one group particularly close to our, and no doubt your, hearts — our newsboys and girls.

These doorstep heroes make sure the print editions of our morning and evening titles drop through the letterboxes of people from all walks of life, across Tayside and Fife, from Dundee’s tower blocks to Highland Perthshire’s farm houses.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph have been at the forefront of keeping readers informed about the battle against Covid-19, as well as providing the best in news, sport, business and entertainment.

What was once a morning trudge around the houses has become far more for our dedicated newsboys and girls.

They have shown kindness and compassion and we have heard countless tales of them going above and beyond their duty — taking out bins collecting shopping and running errands for vulnerable customers, even providing help in medical emergencies.

At a time when many residents have felt isolated and alone, the young stars in our home delivery team have come to appreciate the value of a friendly wave, a kind word, or a bit of a chat as they do their rounds.

The letters and calls we have received, praising these young people, prove they have made lockdown a little easier.

It is truly humbling and inspiring and we could not be prouder of them, reflecting the values through which we live our working lives at The Courier and Evening Telegraph, serving and supporting the people of Tayside and Fife.

So when we take a moment to be thankful for all the people who have helped us through the pandemic, let’s be sure to count our dedicated and caring newsboys and girls among them.

Thank you.