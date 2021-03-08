A group of young Dundee mums are fighting their lockdown blues by sewing.
The group, all students on the Kindred Clothing course, have been creating clothes for themselves and their children during one-to-one sewing sessions with city charity Front Lounge, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
As part of International Women’s Day and to kick off the anniversary celebrations, the mums will be taking part in a Front Lounge livestream event on Monday March 8.
