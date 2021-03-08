Dundee meat producer Highland Game hit by coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A specialist meat producer in Dundee has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

Five Covid-19 cases have been reported at venison supplier Highland Game.

The Baird Avenue company will continue to operate as usual, despite the positive tests, according to bosses there.

The cases came to light over the weekend and are “primarily” at management level, says owner Christian Nissen.

He says the company has stringent processes in place and will be able to cope.

He said: “It’s a fact of life in the current climate unfortunately.

“We are all quite excited about there being light at the end of the tunnel but maybe that is too soon. Who knows?

“We have been running throughout the pandemic. All of our staff have stayed healthy to keep the business going over a very challenging year.

“All of our systems and processes we introduced have worked.

“We have 150 members of seasonal staff and everyone is grouped into bubbles meaning we are prepared for any situation.”

Mr Nissen added he is “very proud” of staff who have done a “great job” during the pandemic.

He said: “We are working with health officials and the situation is being monitored.

“It will be a test of our systems but we are still open.

“We will continue to provide great products to our customers, despite this little hiccup.

“The members of staff affected are all strong and fit, which is good.”

NHS Tayside is aware of the outbreak but say its Incident Management Team (IMT) is not involved.