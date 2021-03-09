Dundee have-a-go heroes praised in American self defence video

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Dundee men who went viral for tackling a motorcyclist during a police pursuit have now become the stars of an American self defence video.

A video captured on South Tay Street in 2019 has become the talking point for the Active Self Protection company on YouTube.

The American business has 2.6 million subscribers and claim it’s their “mission” to help people protect themselves and their loved ones from harm.

Presenter and founder of the company, John Correia, has used the video to pose the question, “would you stop somebody who is running from the cops?”

Both men did exactly that back in 2019, when they helped to detain a 23-year-old motorcyclist on an orange Yamaha.

Police had attempted to stop the rider around the West Port roundabout before he was subsequently arrested on South Tay Street after trying to flee on foot.

Footage showed an Uber Eats rider and a male outside the West House bar assisting in the man’s apprehension.

John looks specifically at the actions of the two males that day before giving a step-by-step analysis into how they stopped the “dude who was running from the cops”.

Some who have viewed the video online said it was like watching the hit American TV show, Cops, with the running commentary.

One local man said: “It has a pretty big following on YouTube this channel and I came across a video and saw it was Dundee.

“I saw the video at the time but with the guy’s narration over the top of it just became a lot more dramatic.

“It was like watching the American Football the way he talked you through everyone’s part in helping to capture ‘the bad guy’ as he calls it.”

The video has racked up 267,000 views and sparked thousands of comments with many praising the members of the public who helped.

Presenter John said anyone looking to replicate our own modern day superheroes should “think through problems” before rushing in to assist in such a situation.

The presenter pays particular attention to the male outside the West House who tackled the man to the ground.

He added: “I do notice he just shuffles over and gets into him, with his shoulder, that’s a pretty good technique.

“It’s maybe a little high, we could argue about those things.

“If you ever played high school football or wrestling, whatever, you know getting that tackle technique down is a pretty good thing.

“He’s just got a few second to formulate a plan, you’re not going to find your empty handed skills in a hurry here.

“As they say the combat fairy is not going to come and bonk you on the head with her wand, you’ve got to earn that stuff ahead of time.

“He does a pretty good job here I think of then transitioning into a double (takedown).”

The presenter concludes that if such an incident was to arise in most cases he would recommend asking the police if they need assistance before “jumping in”.