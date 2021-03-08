‘Idiot’ filmed doing 50mph on a child’s scooter on Dundee dual carriageway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee motorist has blasted an “idiot” rider who overtook him on the dual carriageway through the city doing 50mph on a child’s scooter.

James Pryce, 57, and his wife were shocked and horrified by the antics on the Kingsway close to the traffic lights at the Caird Park filling station.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said.

“We were driving along the road when we spotted the guy standing on the scooter overtaking cars on the dual carriageway.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing – it was completely unbelievable.

“When I checked my speedometer I was totally amazed to see he had overtaken us at around 50mph.”

Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident.

James, of Emmock Woods, said the road was really busy at the time.

“It was Saturday tea-time and lots of people were probably returning home from doing supermarket shopping just like us.

“The guy was overtaking cars and was heading towards the lights at the Kingsway next to the filling station.”

He said the rider turned down the Forfar Road and continued to stay in the outside lane as he headed towards the lights at Morrisons.

He captured footage from the incident on his phone, before going home to check what kind of speeds two-wheeled scooters were normally capable of.

“He must have adapted it in some way to be able to do the speed he was travelling at,” he said.

“This was such a dangerous and stupid thing to do and I want to make as many people aware of what was happening as possible.”

James said the rider of the scooter seemed to be in his mid 20s.

He added: “He wasn’t wearing a helmet or any safety clothing from what I could see. This was such a dangerous and reckless way to behave.

“People need to be aware of this because this guy could easily do this again.

“It really scared me to see this. ”

The incident happened just before 5pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said : “We are aware of the matter and looking into it.”