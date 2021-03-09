Dundee pub boss is fearful after missing out on Covid grants due to serving alcohol to workmen

A Dundee pub owner is fearing for the future of her business as she continues to miss out on government support due to a Covid-19 breach last May.
Lynn Mackie, who has run Ross’s Bar on Arbroath Road for the past 17 years, is losing out on grants from the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework Business Fund after she admitted serving alcohol to workmen carrying out maintenance in the pub during the first national lockdown.
