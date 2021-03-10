Dundee locals fear fire-damaged car may become a ‘target’ for vandals as it is left in car park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is feared a fire-damaged car may attract vandals as it remains abandoned in a Dundee car park three months after the blaze.

Police Scotland tape remains wrapped around a section of a dark blue Volkswagen Passat which was destroyed during an incident on December 10 near to Brown Street.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed that last year’s fire at the rear of the Grosvenor casino has been deemed “non-suspicious”.

Those working and living around the car park have been left asking who is now responsible to uplift the car from the private car park, managed by Smart Parking.

One business owner operating out of the Marketgait Business Centre said she assumed police were still investigating the incident after seeing the car sitting there for so long.

She added: “At the time of the fire the car park was still getting used for Pure Gym so it was quite busy.

“There is substantial damage to the from of the car, at the time I couldn’t believe how badly burned it was.

“We did assume it was still sitting there because police were still investigating the incident.

“Obviously with the ongoing Covid-19 situation the car park is largely empty but I am surprised to see that car still there.”

One man who lives nearby said he feared it could become a “target” for vandals if it wasn’t uplifted soon.

He added: “It’s been sitting there since before Christmas as I’ve been cutting through the Travelodge and Pure Gym walkway most days.

“I do fear the longer it sits there someone will try and do something to it.

“If it’s not the police’s responsibility to pick it up I can’t see the owner coming anytime soon to claim it, given how long it has been sitting there.

“There still looks like there are some personal items inside it as well from what I could see, along with a few parking tickets.”

Another business in the Marketgait Business Centre raised concerns that it might attract others to dispose of vehicles there.

He added: “I was surprised to see just how badly damaged the car was.

“It’s not an issue at the moment as the car park is largely empty with so little people using it.

“There might be a problem that people have seen that sitting there for so long that other cars might just be abandoned here.”

Smart Parking have been approached for comment.