Court: Pensioner, 84, left terrified after West End robbery

An 84-year-old woman was left terrified to go out on her own after being robbed of a shopping bag in the West End.

Lorraine Jackson attacked the frail pensioner, who required a walking stick, as she made her way to the Premier shop on Blackness Road.

Jackson, 47, was jailed after she admitted robbing the woman of an empty shopping bag in May last year on nearby Seymour Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jackson was previously the subject of a major police incident in the area after allegedly being abducted by county lines gang members.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine revealed the elderly woman was walking towards the Premier store when she encountered Jackson leaving a silver 4×4 vehicle at around 3pm.

“The complainer was walking past the accused and they engaged in conversation, commenting about the weather,” Ms Irvine said.

“She continued to walk past her. The accused suddenly pushed her on the back, grabbed her left wrist while saying ‘what’s that in your hand?’

“The accused pulled at the bag and as it was wrapped around the complainer’s wrist, it took several attempts before the accused managed to gain possession.”

The pensioner repeatedly told Jackson to “get off her” and “leave her alone”.

Jackson fled into the car and a witness left her home to comfort the elderly woman.

Police weren’t contacted until the following day when the woman told a friend she was frightened to go out on her own.

She later pointed out a woman in the street that she was convinced was Jackson.

Officers showed the pensioner a set of 12 photographs and identified Jackson as the woman responsible.

Jackson, who appeared via video link from HMP Greenock, admitted assaulting the pensioner on Seymour Street on May 6 2020 by seizing her arm, pushing her on the body, struggling with her and robbing her of a shopping bag.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said the pensioner was previously part of a group of people who had gathered at the police incident.

He said: “A number of neighbours gathered in the streets and they all knew she had a history of drug misuse.

“The complainer was there. Comments were made about her being a junkie or a druggie were made but that’s not to say it was made by the complainer.

“She is somewhat appalled and embarrassed by her conduct.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Jackson to 18 months in prison.