‘A lot of good people live in the multis’: Dundee project shines a light on brighter side of tower block life

People living in the Hilltown multis have launched a lockdown community project to show the world there’s a good side to tower block life in Dundee.

The scheme is centred on the Tulloch Court community room but is open to people from all four blocks in the area.

Gill Webster, secretary of Foot of The Hill Focus Group said the aim was two-fold.

“We want to help people who have really suffered because of Covid and the lockdown,” she said.

“But we also want to show others that a lot of good people live in the multis who really care about their community and those who live here and further afield in the city.

“Sadly we get a lot of bad press about terrible things that happen in the multis. Bad stuff does happen and there are bad people who live here but they are in the minority.”

The group is preparing meals for vulnerable people, delivering food and medicines to those who can’t get out, providing support where needed and giving a sense of purpose to people who hadn’t been able to leave their homes for some time.

The team was given money from the council’s common good fund to kickstart the project.

Community artist, Pamie Bennett, is also part of the grouo and has been working with people to create artwork, poetry, photographs and positive messages of hope intended to support and help others.

Her aim is to continue the work throughout the summer months and for as long as it is needed.

“We have a lot going on and we are beginning by pinning the poetry and messages of hope to the railing at the multis today to let people see what others are saying and give them some encouragement,” she said.

“We are trying to support each other and help ourselves at the same time to deal with the effects of lockdown.

“Everyone is working together to try to make life better. We also want to show that there is another side to life in the multis and that it’s not all bad.”