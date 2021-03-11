Royal Tay Yacht Club sets sights on new clubhouse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee yachting club is hoping to create a new clubhouse on the banks of the River Tay.

Royal Tay Yacht Club has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council to transform Glenogil House, which is next to the club’s car park at Grassy Beach, into its new headquarters.

In January, the yachting club agreed to investigate selling its current headquarters at Fort William House in Broughty Ferry, which it has owned and operated from since 1955, in a bid to move closer to the riverbank where it does its activities.

The club will not buy Glenogil House until the proposals are set in stone and planning permission has been approved.

Fort William House was originally built in 1838 for Captain James Neish, a wealthy ship owner and sea captain who is attributed as being the first to import cargoes of jute into Dundee, to use as his summer house.

However the club has now set its sights on Glenogil House on Ogilvie Road in Broughty Ferry, a B-listed building overlooking the Tay estuary.

Members of the club say this is an “ideal” location because it will mean its clubhouse and where it carries out its sporting activities will be next to each other.

A spokesman for the Royal Tay Yacht Club said: “While it would be a very sad day to part with Fort William House, which has served us so well for 65 years, it is also a very exciting time in the club’s history.

“We are looking to shape the club for the next 65 years and provide a clubhouse which is more suited to the needs of the club, its members, and those who take part in watersports activity on the Tay at Grassy Beach.”

The club has also said should the proposals go ahead, it would protect the amenity of the residential area around Glenogil House and look to promote the wellbeing benefits and quality of life that can be achieved from yachting on the River Tay.

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council will now consider the Royal Tay Yacht Club’s change of use application for Glenogil House.