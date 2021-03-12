‘Shocking’ Dundee underpass sparks safety fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The “shocking” state of an underpass leading to Dundee’s £32 million Regional Performance Sports centre is “letting the city down”.

Urgent calls have been made to improve the underpass at Forfar Road between Caird Park and nearby shops.

It has been said damaged steps and graffiti on the route, which leads to the new performance centre opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last year, are giving the city a bad reputation.

Strathmartine Labour councillor Kevin Keenan is making an urgent call for the underpass to be immediately tidied up.

Mr Keenan said that the underpass is covered in graffiti and steps leading to it are in such a poor state of repair they have become dangerous.

He said he had already written to Dundee City Council and would be writing to Transport Scotland in bid to get action taken.

Mr Keenan said: “The shocking state of this underpass shows our city in a poor light to any visitors.

“We must get the area cleaned and the graffiti removed.”

Mr Keenan added: “The steps leading into the underpass are also in a shocking condition and are badly needing repaired or replaced on health and safety grounds before someone has an accident.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said that although the councillor had written to them, the underpass was the responsibility of Transport Scotland.

Mr Keenan said: “I would still hope that DCC would raise the matter with the most appropriate person in Transport Scotland as they will have regular contact.”

When Nicola Sturgeon opened the centre in February 2020 she predicted it could ensure that Dundee can be “at the centre of Scotland’s sporting excellence.”

She said: “It’s a hugely important and impressive facility and it is one that is accessible to local communities in Dundee, giving young people the places to come and play and engage in sport,” she said.

“It is key that we have this network across the country, but having it here in Dundee absolutely puts the city right at the centre of that.”

The multi-million-pound facility is the result of a partnership between the city council, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Sport Scotland.

Bear Scotland, the company which carries out maintenance on behalf of Transport Scotland, has pledged to look into the issue.

A spokesperson said: “We have arranged for teams to assess the condition of the underpass at Forfar Road and will plan for maintenance to be carried out in due course to rectify any issues noted.”