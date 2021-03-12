Nightmare neighbour from Dundee breached ASBO and lockdown rules with 30th birthday bash

A nightmare neighbour breached her anti-social behaviour order by hosting a rowdy party to celebrate her 30th birthday during lockdown.
Bobby Gibson was caught with more people in her Whitfield Rise home than she was allowed on February 19.
She is subject to a strict order preventing her from playing loud music, shouting and having more than two people in her house.
