Car owner slams yob who launched a brick through her windshield during early morning vandalism

A police investigation has been launched after a brazen yob threw bricks at a car in Stobswell before running off.

Car owner Cerys Frame could be left with hundreds of pounds worth of repairs after her front and rear windshields were badly damaged during the incident on Raglan Street.

Images captured on CCTV showed the lout walking along the street towards its junction with Albert Street at around 6am on Friday.

The shrouded figure can be seen approaching a number of parked cars before striking Cerys’ vehicle repeatedly with a brick.

It remains unclear if any items were taken from the 18-year-old red Vauxhall Corsa as Police Scotland launch an investigation.

Cerys said: “We were contacted by the garage over the road who told us that my vehicle had been smashed.

“I came down at about 9am and I was quite upset when I seen the extent of the damage, I’m only 18 and I’ve worked hard to get that car.

“It has been caught on CCTV from the Boomerang Centre, they kindly showed us the footage so we could establish the time of when it happened.”

The brick, described as the “size of a football” used to smash the windscreen was left inside the car and has been taken by police for examination.

It is thought to have been a random attack.

Cerys added: “It’s my first car and it makes me feel sick that someone has come along and done this.

“There was nothing of any value to steal really from the car.

“We are thinking it could cost us a couple of hundred cause it’s both windscreens and he’s also scraped the bonnet.

“It’s unclear if he’s scored the bonnet with a brick or another instrument.

“I still can’t believe how brazen he was as the newsagent across the road was already open by that time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 0595 on March 12.

He added: ” Officers are carrying out enquiries after the report of a car being vandalised in Raglan Street, Dundee.

“The incident was reported to police at 9.20am on Friday.”