Over 60s in Tayside next in line for Covid-19 vaccinations

Everyone aged over 60 in Tayside will be getting their chance to have their Covid-19 vaccination from next week.

NHS Tayside has said the vaccination programme is moving to the next priority group and those over 60 can expect a blue envelope with an appointment date in the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Everyone in the 60 to 64 age group in Tayside will be invited for their vaccination from this week, with their invitations coming in the form of a letter from the national vaccination programme in a distinctive blue envelope.”

The spokeswoman added that the invitation will provide the location, date and time of the vaccination appointment, as well as instructions on how to change the appointment if necessary.

There are also details for the national vaccination helpline for any queries.

Everyone in these age groups will get their jag at community vaccination centres.

With more than 55,000 people in this age groups in line for the vaccine, invitations will be coming out over the coming weeks, with everyone in the category due to get their first jab by the middle of April.

Lynne Hamilton, public health immunisation programme director with NHS Tayside, said: “We are delighted to move on to the national system and see the first blue envelopes arrive in Tayside.

“The Tayside vaccination teams are geared up to deliver the vaccine to everyone eligible and our message to the public is to get the vaccination when you are offered it and to please be patient.”

More than 169,000 vaccinations have now been delivered in Tayside, including over 10,000 second doses, which is 48% of the eligible population.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health with NHS Tayside, said: “Everyone eligible in these groups will get a vaccination by the middle of April, so if you hear about someone who is younger getting a vaccination before you then do not worry.

“You will not have been forgotten about.

“It’s just that the pace of the vaccination programme is increasing so quickly now that different groups are being brought forward together in one bigger group.

“Vaccinations will be carried out in the special vaccination clinics and venues which have been set up in the community across Tayside.

“As more and more people are vaccinated – and the Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease – I just need to take this opportunity to remind everyone that we can’t let our guard down.

“Everyone has helped us to get to the point where we are today with infection rates reducing but please keep following the FACTS guidance, make sure you’re still complying with the rules of lockdown and please, please stick with it Tayside.”

Further information about the Covid-19 vaccination helpline and booking service is available at https://nhsnss.org/services/our-covid-19-response/covid-19-vaccination-helpline-and-booking-service/