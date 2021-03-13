Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Man arrested after alleged break-in at Dundee property in early hours

by Steven Rae
March 13 2021, 4.20pm
Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged break-in in Charleston.

It is alleged the man was discovered inside a property by the householder in the early hours of this morning.

Charleston Street, Dundee. (Library image).

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.55am on Saturday March 13, police received a report of a break-in at a property on Charleston Street in Dundee.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

