Police hunt Dundee bus passenger who shouted sexual comments at young woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 24-year-old woman was subjected to indecent verbal abuse while walking along a Dundee street.

Police are appealing for information after a man shouted “inappropriate sexual comments” at the woman near a bus stop on Balunie Avenue at 7.20am on Tuesday March 9.

The woman was walking along the road when a man, who was at the bus stop near to Baldovie Gardens, made the comments towards her.

He then got onto the number 28 bus.

Police described him as being white, around 5ft 10 of slim build and aged between 30 – 40 years old.

Police said he “had a foreign accent, possibly eastern European.”

He had short dark coloured hair and stubble. He was wearing a thin black jacket with a high collar and cuffed sleeves.

He was carrying several bags, at least one of which was a green and white Asda bag for life.

Constable Mark Reid said: “Although nobody was hurt physically, this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities and therefore it is important we trace this individual.

“Officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries, as well as checking CCTV to try and trace the man.

“We are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or on the bus who may recognise the description to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0495 of Tuesday March 9, 2021.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”