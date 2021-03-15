Dundee mental health recovery group launch support podcasts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Suicide prevention and mental health support are to be the first topics covered in a new podcast launching this week by a leading Dundee recovery group.

The Making Recovery Real podcast will be launched on Thursday in a bid to share real stories and help people access the support they need.

Rachel Jackson, communications worker for mental health and older people’s services with Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action, said the main series follows on the back of a successful mini series.

Rachel said: “This main podcast series interviews individuals who are involved in mental health support or have lived experience.

“It aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing, and of the support that is available for those with mental health challenges through a lived experience voice.

“The first episode explores peer support and the second discusses suicide prevention with a specialist trainer.”

Rachel explained that Making Recovery Real in Dundee brings public and third sector partners, which were supported by Scottish Recovery Network, together to make mental health recovery a reality in Dundee.

She said: “This has resulted in an increased focus and investment in engagement, recovery story sharing and peer recovery approaches.

“The initiative is now embedded in the city, and the approach and priorities are being recognised in the Dundee City Plan and Dundee Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.”

Michelle Donoghue, Making Recovery Real in Dundee Peer Recovery Development Worker, hopes the podcast will raise awareness of mental health issues, as well as highlighting services available for those in need.

“The network hopes that this can allow people to be better informed about wellbeing and local support services and ultimately have normalised conversations about mental health,” she said.

“Making Recovery Real has boosted its online activities in the past year to achieve these goals, through sharing this information and stories of people with lived experience to provide a sense of hope to local people.

“We need the help of the local community to take part in these activities and help us spread the word.”

Previous episodes from the mini-series include talks with NHS Tayside’s public health team and Dundee’s technology enabled care.

Making Recovery Real has been running live broadcasts on Facebook and previously recorded informal video chats with guests talking about mental health topics and services which exist in Dundee.

Making Recovery Real has also run two online “conversation cafés”.

Rachel said: “The aim of these is to share the work of Making Recovery Real and provide a space for people to talk informally about a mental health topic and share their experiences.”

Podcasts and live streams can be accessed on the Making Recovery Real in Dundee Facebook page.