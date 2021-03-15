More than 174,000 people given coronavirus vaccines across Tayside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

More than 174,000 people across Tayside have now received Covid-19 vaccinations.

NHS Tayside’s vaccination team have delivered jabs to 46% of the eligible population in the region, the equivalent of 10% of all jabs issued in Scotland.

Those aged 55 to 59 will be next in line to receive their blue envelope invitations, while more than 13,200 people have also had their second dose as the vaccination programme continues at pace.

Those receiving invites will be advised of the date and time of the vaccination appointment, as well as instructions on how to change the time if necessary.

A national vaccination helpline will also on hand to deal with queries.

In the last week around 55,000 people in the 60 to 64 age group began receiving their vaccination invites with their first jabs set to be administered by mid-April.

While NHS Tayside is continuing to meet the vaccination programme targets to all those eligible the public are also being advised to remain patient and to take the vaccine when offered to ensure the programme continued success.