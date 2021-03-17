Two senior housing association board members reinstated after investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of senior members of a Dundee housing association committee have been officially reinstated after being cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into unspecified allegations.

An investigation was carried out earlier this year after 16 allegations were lodged against the chief executive, chair and vice-chair of Abertay Housing Association.

Despite the chairwoman, Kathleen Mands, and vice-chairman, Ron Neave, being re-elected to their positions on the housing association’s management committee in October 2020, both had to temporarily step down from their official duties while the probe was carried out.

An independent investigation found there was no case to answer and all of the allegations were dropped.

While the investigation was carried out Gordon Edwards served as the interim chair, with no vice-chair but both Ms Mands and Mr Neave have now been restored to their positions.

The housing association has not revealed what the investigation was about, or detailed the nature of these allegations, despite tenants previously criticising the association’s lack of transparency.

Previously, updates were given verbally to the management committee by the chairman of the subcommittee charged with carrying out the investigation but these details were redacted from meeting minutes and tenants were told no details could be provided in case it compromised the investigation.

A spokesman for Abertay Housing Association said: “A thorough and extensive investigation was conducted by an independent third party in relation to allegations made against the association’s chair, vice-chair and chief executive.

“Substantial reports were prepared and assessed by a specialist subcommittee as well as the association’s management committee, and both reached unanimous findings that there was no case to answer and none of the 16 allegations were upheld.

“Whilst the investigation and material submitted in relation to it remain confidential, the association ensured that the Scottish Housing Regulator was fully appraised throughout.

“The chief executive continues in office and, after stepping down whilst the investigation was carried out, the chair and vice-chair have now been restored to their positions.”