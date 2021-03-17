Angus primary school pupil creates ‘SeaView Shanty’ song on return to class after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A primary school pupil who rapped her way into lockdown is now chanting her way out with her very own sea shanty.

Kayla Reid has not let the confines of learning from home dampen her creative sprit, as she released her own homage to the hit sea shanty, “Wellerman” by Nathan Evans.

Her new release comes almost a year after the 10-year-old waxed lyrical in her track “Keep Washing Your Hands” on YouTube.

The catchy song borrowed the backing track for the introduction to the the popular 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air , starring Will Smith.

The Seaview Primary School pupil has burst back onto the scene this week to drop the “SeaView Shanty” as she returns to class in Monifieth.

Kayla, 10, compiled the lyrics before uploading her new track onto the website, Soundcloud.

The primary 6 pupil said she has “enjoyed” being creative during the lockdown period before admitting she “couldn’t believe” a year had almost passed since “Keep Washing Your Hands” went onto YouTube.

“I thought it would be great to do something else since we were going back to class.

“The Wellerman sea shanty was so catchy, I thought I do something using the track and my own lyrics.

“It took about a day to come up with the lyrics, just looking back on some of the things that have happened during lockdown.”

Kayla’s teacher, Mr Millar gets a name drop before a rousing cry of “Seaview here we come”.

Proud mum, Michelle said it took about two days to create with the assistance of her husband Jamie.

“I was saying to Kayla it’s been nearly a year since you done that video at the start of lockdown, I almost couldn’t believe it myself.

“The Wellerman sea shanty had been so popular so Kayla decided to do her own version of the song.

“It’s come together really well. I think Kayla’s classmates are just getting a chance to hear it in the classroom today.

“She is delighted to see all her class mates again though. Although they have all the technology to keep in touch it isn’t the same as seeing your pals properly.”

Kayla also recorded a rendition of a “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, played at her Great Gran, Muriel Thomson’s funeral in recent weeks.

She added: “Kayla lost her great gran, it’s been challenging for everyone loosing loved ones but Kayla wanted to sing a song for her.”