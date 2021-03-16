Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Dundee say they are currently dealing with two attempted dog thefts in the city, following on from two incidents in Baxter Park last week.

On Saturday, at around 3pm on Stannergate, a 14-year-old boy was approached by three men, one of whom attempted to take his dog’s lead from him.

One of the men is described as white, in his mid 20s, 6ft 1in in height and of heavy build. He was wearing all black and spoke with an Irish accent.

The second man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 9in in height and of slim build. He was wearing a navy jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

The third man is described as white, in his early 20s and 5ft 9in in height. He was wearing a North Face puffa jacket and black trousers.

Police are keen to see any dashcam footage of this area at this time.

Officers are also investigating an alleged robbery on the path alongside the Dighty Burn between Drumgeith Park and Baldovie at around 1.15pm on Monday.

A woman was pushed to the ground by a man who grabbed her dog then released it.

This person is described as white, about 30, 5ft 6in and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded top, black snood, black gloves, and had an Irish accent.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “We have officers robustly investigating these incidents, and other incidents which have been reported to us regarding suspicious acts but where no crime has been committed.

“We are also aware of posts on social media groups about incidents which have not been reported to us.

“We understand the concerns of the public regarding these incidents, and would ask anyone who may have been a victim of an attempted theft or have genuine concerns about suspicious acts to please call 101, speak to any police officer, or contact us through our website.”