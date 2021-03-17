Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

When Jim the Janny’s virtual pub first launched at the height of the Covid-19 first wave a year ago, it was supposed to be a bit of fun for friends and family during troubled times.

Fast forward 12 months Jim, a janitor from Menzieshill, has attracted 56,000 followers from all over the world, runs sessions every night of the week, has raised more than £12,000 for local charities and has built a purpose built studio in his home.

It all began last March, after a trip to Benidorm for Jim and his mates was cancelled because of Covid.

Instead, they travelled to Blackpool, arriving back on the first day of lockdown.

Jim explained: “I wanted to find a way for us all to get together for a pint and came up with the idea of getting together virtually to do it.

“It’s unbelievable how it took off and what it has led to. What started as a bit of fun for me and my mates has grown into a global phenomenon.

“All I had at the time was my mobile phone and that was how it all started.”

Very quickly others began to hear about the bar and wanted to get involved.

It wasn’t restricted to Dundee either, with others joining the live streams in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand among other exotic destinations.

“The numbers of people joining in grew at at incredible rate and it just took off,” Jim added.

“We had open mic nights, singalongs, bingo sessions and just general banter.

“We even developed a lock in after the formal sessions ended with people staying on just chatting and having a laugh.”

A serious side also grew out of the pub with residents across the city rallying together and helping out others in the community.

It saw washing machines being found for those in need, money collections for charities and local foodbank as well as general support for people struggling in the lockdown.

Jim said: “I just wanted us to look on the bright side of life during the pandemic and we have certainly done that.

“A lot of people were lonely and isolated – suffering from anxiety and mental health issues as a result.

“So many people have told me that the nightly sessions made a world of difference to them during a very difficult year.”

Now, Jim no longer uses his mobile phone – and instead has built a studio in his spare room with a microphone, disco lights, recording equipment and even a gantry behind his recording desk.

He has also set up his own radio channel which people can listen in to online at jannyfm.co.uk.

Jim said: “I’ve loved every minute of it and it has brought so much happiness to me and many other people. It has brought us all together from all over the world during this very strange year.

“At the moment we plan to keep on going and doing what we do. I now have around 20 mates who help me to run it.

“Who would ever have imagined how a desire for a pint and a laugh with my mates would have turned out.”