Police launch investigation after attempted break-in at Broughty Ferry M&S

One of Broughty Ferry’s busiest supermarkets was targeted in an early morning raid as would be thieves attempted to smash their way in.

The M&S Foodhall on Brook Street was the scene of a failed attempt to gain access shortly before 6am on Wednesday.

An exit door on the Lawrence Street side of the building – where the car park is situated – was damaged.

A spokeswoman from M&S said there was an “unsuccessful attempt” to gain access and confirmed they are supporting police during their investigation.

Shocked shoppers slammed those responsible for the “brazen” attempt to gain access to the store.

One shopper, who did not wish to be named, said he had seen a glazier starting repairs on the damage.

He added: “There was a bit of damage to the automatic door. I saw a glazier and a security guard at the door shortly after 10am beside the car park.

“This area has a lot of houses around it so it’s fairly brazen to be trying to get into the store just before 6am.

“The shop doesn’t open until 8am but you’d imagine staff are maybe starting to come in to get set-up around that time as well.

“Thankfully the damage wasn’t too bad from what I could see but I was still shocked to hear what’s gone on.”

An M&S spokeswoman said: “There was an unsuccessful attempt to break into our Broughty Ferry store and we’re supporting the police with their investigation.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland advised they were at the early stages of their enquiries.

He added: “At around 5.45am on Wednesday, 17 March, officers received a report of damage to a shopfront on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Enquiries into the matter are at an early stage.”