Two police officers hurt by thug who lashed out after missing breakfast at Dundee homeless hostel

Two police officers were injured while trying to arrest a thug who lashed out at staff at a homeless unit because he missed his breakfast.

A drunken Michael King also made vile sexual remarks towards officers on the journey to Dundee’s police headquarters.

King is now facing a prison sentence after he admitted at the city’s sheriff court to punching and kicking the two officers and behaving abusively.

Prior to the incident, the 24-year-old was described by staff at Transform, Brewery Lane, as being agitated throughout the night due to being under the influence.

The court was told how King refused to stay in his room and went to sleep on a couch in the lounge area at around 7.30am while breakfast was being served.

Attempts were made to rouse King but he remained slumped on the couch.

At 10.10, King shouted at reception staff that he wanted some toast.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “Police attended and the accused refused to desist. “He was arrested and lashed out with his hands and feet. He punched PC Celia Mearns on the right side of her face before being restrained on the ground.

“During this time, he continued to struggle with the officers, wrapping his legs around PC Rebecca Todd’s left leg and kicking out at her.”

The officers called for assistance and King was taken into a police van.

During the journey to headquarters, King said: “Smelly lesbian b****. You are obviously on your period.

“I’m gonna pull my trousers down and show you my d***.”

PC Mearns suffered a sprain on her left thumb and wrist with a recent MRI scan showing a torn cartilage.

King, currently on remand at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on November 4 2019.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on King until April for reports and continued to remand him in custody.