New exhibition celebrating nightclub culture to mark V&A Dundee’s reopening

An exclusive exhibition celebrating nightclub culture across the world will mark the reopening of V&A Dundee on May 1.

For those who have missed hitting the dancefloor during lockdown, the opening exhibition Night Fever: Designing Club Culture is a chance to groove through global clubbing culture since the 1960s.

The exhibition was first developed by the Vitra Design Museum and ADAM – Brussels Design Museum and includes films, photography, posters, flyers, and fashion, as well as a light and music installation.

There will be plenty of local interest, however, with V&A Dundee including a new section on Scotland. Legendary nightclubs from across the country will be represented, from Dundee, Perth, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Paisley.

Director of V&A Leonie Bell is doubly delighted that by the time it opens Scotland-wide travel will be possible, bring visitors back into the city.

“It’s great that we will be able to welcome visitors from across the country again,” she said.

“I think people will come away seeing that Scotland looked to the US and cities like Detroit rather than London in the way they developed.”

One of the clubs featured is The Rhumba Club, which started in February 1991 at Roxanne’s Nightclub in Perth.

Over its 30 years, it has moved around, however, bringing its club night to Fat Sams, Dundee; Citrus Club, Edinburgh; Ballys, Arbroath; and Ice Factory, Perth.

The exhibition has been sponsored by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities from People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “V&A Dundee has had a huge impact on local communities and Scottish cultural life since well before it opened in 2018, and I’m delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have supported the museum for seven years.

“This UK-exclusive exhibition is hugely exciting as we all look forward to brighter times ahead, and it is the perfect time to explore how important design and culture are to our lives and wellbeing.”

A full events programme will be announced soon but tickets are now on sale now for the exhibition that runs until January 9, 2022.

As part of a safer opening and ensure physical distancing for V&A Dundee, all visitors now need to book free tickets to enter the main museum. All tickets can be booked at www.vam.ac.uk/dundee