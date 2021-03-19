Dundee riverside café rejected but applicant vows to appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A café planned for a popular path between the Port of Dundee and Broughty Ferry has been knocked back.

The new Stannergate business has been rejected because council planning officers say it could pull customers away from the city’s established town centres.

Aimed at cyclists and walkers, it was to be made out of steel containers, with a small inside seating area and a larger one outside.

It would have served mainly traditional, homemade food and created a small number of jobs.

The businessman behind the plan, David Keir, said in October last year he hoped to open it by early summer 2021.

Located on the riverside of Broughty Ferry Road/the Stannergate, it was hoped it would provide a stop-off point for people cycling along the National Cycle Network

Mr Keir, who co-owns the site alongside Malcom Stewart, says they are now assessing their options and will “definitely appeal”.

Why was it rejected?

It is one of a number of planning applications to be rejected in the past few years based on the council’s Policy 21: Town Centre First Principle.

Councillors agreed to the policy some years ago to help the city centre and

high streets in areas such as Lochee and Broughty Ferry “thrive sustainably”.

In total, the decision published by Dundee City Council lists four reasons for the refusal.

The proposed scale and design of the development are out of character for this open strip of land. These factors result in a poor quality of development that would result in an unacceptable impact on visual amenity. The development would be at odds with the development plan strategy for Dundee and would undermine the role of the identified network of centres. The site is within the Special Area of Conservation on the Tay Estuary, as such, it has the potential to impact on any birds using the existing area and adjacent areas for nesting, roosting and feeding. This proposal would require part of the flood defence wall to be removed to enable access to the site. As a Flood Risk Assessment has not been submitted it is not possible to fully assess the impact on the flood defence walls

or other flooding issues. As a result, the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not be at risk from flooding or erosion and that it would not exacerbate those issues elsewhere.

Appeal

Mr Keir said he can only hope those reviewing the plan see the café would not hurt other businesses as there is nothing else like it locally.

He said: “We are obviously very disappointed with the decision.

“The cafe will create jobs and help local suppliers and also be a convenient stopping point for the the National Cycling Route.

“We think this decision is detrimental to cyclists and walkers.

“We’ve spoken to so many people, all of whom are so supportive of it.”

Other plans to be rejected under the Town Centres First principle include drive-thru Tim Hortons at the New Craigie Retail Park at the east end of the Kingsway.

A new Clark’s bakery just off the Kingsway near Charleston was also the centre of intense debate over the policy.

It was recommended for refusal on the same basis before being approved in a vote by councillors.

Mr Keir added: “Hopefully the council look at the bigger picture. A café that size is no threat to Dundee City Centre.

“We will appeal the decision and make that case.”

Under appeal procedures, the plan cannot be amended but the pair are able to put forward arguments against the decision.

He added if anyone wishes to express support for the café, they should visit the application on the councils’ planning portal online or write to the planning department.