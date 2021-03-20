Two due in court after armed police called to Dundee disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people are due to appear in court after armed police were called to an incident in a Dundee street on Friday afternoon.

Police Scotland confirmed that firearms officers were part of their initial response to reports of a disturbance in Ancrum Court at around 2.50pm.

Witnesses said at least three marked police vehicles arrived in the Lochee area, with officers carrying weapons among those in attendance.

A 35-year-old man required medical treatment at the scene by paramedics for injuries to his face, while a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken into custody.

They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the Ancrum Court area of Dundee around 2.50pm on Friday, March 19.

“A 35-year-old man suffered facial injuries during the incident.

“A 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Both are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, March 22, 2021.”