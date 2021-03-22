Tuesday, March 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Man charged after allegedly jumping off Tay Road Bridge

by Steven Rae
March 22 2021, 3.13pm Updated: March 22 2021, 3.18pm
© Kim CessfordPost Thumbnail

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an incident at the Tay Road Bridge on Friday evening.

Shortly after 6pm, he and a friend walked onto the bridge at the Dundee end. It is alleged he then jumped off while his friend filmed it on a mobile phone.

Officers from Police Scotland traced the man nearby, having been called by bridge staff.

Tay Bridge man charged © PA Archive/Press Association Ima
The Tay Road Bridge (Library image).

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

More from The Courier