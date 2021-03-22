Man charged after allegedly jumping off Tay Road Bridge

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an incident at the Tay Road Bridge on Friday evening.
Shortly after 6pm, he and a friend walked onto the bridge at the Dundee end. It is alleged he then jumped off while his friend filmed it on a mobile phone.
Officers from Police Scotland traced the man nearby, having been called by bridge staff.
He is expected to appear in court at a later date.
