Dundee’s Captain America in a bold new charity adventure

Dundee’s very own superhero will put his superpowers to the test one more time this spring.

Captain America, aka Stuart Sinclair, 25, an audiovisual engineer from Broughty Ferry, has volunteered to take part in a skydive to raise money for Edinburgh Hospital Children’s Charity.

Stuart will be teaming up with others for the Superheroes Skydive event to be held on May 16.

During the first lockdown Stuart and other Dundee ‘superheroes’ – Tom Taylor, 27, a , Kev Polson, 35, Greig Beattie, 34, and Dylan McConnell, 21, dressed as Spiderman, Batman, Iron Man and Captain America to lift the spirits of countless Dundonians as they performed in the streets of the city, as well as raising thousands for charity.

They used their daily exercise slots to get together at locations across the area, arriving while performing a series of somersaults and cartwheels to the delight of those gathered.

Stuart said: “The event has been organised by Duloch Spiderman, who first inspired the Dundee superheroes to launch our exploits during the first lockdown.

“He got in touch and asked if I would like a chance to get involved in this with him and I said I was game.

“I’ve never done anything like this before – the closest was doing a bungee jump at Killiecrankie – I think a 10,000 skydive might be a bit more nerve-wracking than that.”

Stuart said the skydive would be in tandem with an expert.

He said: “I’m not sure if I’m looking forward to it or not but I decided to give it a go anyway.

“I’ve continued to do a few other charity fundraising events since we stopped the superheroes last summer so I thought this would be a good one to take part in.

“Stuart said he hoped to be able to do the dive in his Captain America outfit but he is still waiting for confirmation to see if that will be allowed.

“He said I will obviously have to wear all the property safety gear etc so I’m waiting to see if Captain America will be allowed to make an appearance.”

He added: “I’ve done something for charity for a few years now and was keen to continue and this seemed to be a good one to get involved in.”

‘Fantastic reaction’

When lockdown ended last year the lads were unmasked for the first time and spoke about their exploits that entertained children of all ages throughout the city during those months.

Stuart said: “The reaction to our arrival was fantastic and soon people started asking us to appear at different locations and events.

“We were delighted to be able to do so and the whole thing really took off. Everyone loved us appearing and we loved what we were doing.”

In the process, the lads raised a total of about £4,500 for Barnardo’s and also put money towards the funeral costs of an eight-year-old boy who died in Dundee during lockdown.

Eventually, however, the superheroes had to go back to their day jobs but it looks like there will be one more outing at least for Captain America.