Woman arrested after a ‘gathering with a DJ’ on the Dundee Law

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police were called to disperse a group at the Dundee Law over the weekend and arrested a woman after reports of loud music.

Neighbours in the Dudhope Park area of the city contacted police regarding noise concerns shortly before 6pm on Saturday night at the city landmark.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene whilst officers engaged with a group before “encouraging” them to disperse in compliance with the current Covid-19 measures.

One woman who did not wished to be named said she saw a small group in the area dancing whilst a DJ was playing music.

She added: “The music was loud but I never saw the police there when I came past but there was a small group of folk dancing.

“A pal of mine lives near to the old Dundee Royal Infirmary and she was aware someone had contacted the police around her bit complaining about the noise coming from that area.

“I don’t envy the forces job during this pandemic trying to deal with incidents like this.

“They can’t seem to win whatever way they play it.”

The news at the weekend came just days after police had attended Magdalen Green during St Patrick’s Day celebration where eyewitnesses claimed hundreds of people were gathered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 20, to a report of people gathering at Law Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and engaged with the group encouraging them to disperse.

“A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”