Coronavirus: ‘Alarming’ Dundee University outbreak continues to spread

A coronavirus outbreak linked to a student party in the West End of Dundee has risen to 90 cases.

The majority of cases, 87, are students at the University of Dundee.

The number is an increase from the 57 cases revealed at the weekend.

The first cases were discovered after a party in Springfield, near the university’s main campus, early last week.

The university has asked anyone who has been at a party or social gathering outside their household to book a test, even if they are not showing symptoms.

A multiagency Incident Management Team is working with the university to prevent further spread of the virus.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “There is no evidence of the spread of the virus happening on-campus, the issue is clearly illegal parties and gatherings contributing to circulation of the virus.

“We are strongly urging students who have been at any such gathering to get tested as soon as possible.

“We have also, once again, strongly reminded students of the guidance we must all follow around social distancing and gatherings.

“We are extremely disappointed that the actions of a minority of students have had such alarming consequences, and we understand the level of anger and frustration in the wider community.”

Police attended a large gathering of young people, thought to be mostly students, celebrating St Patrick’s Day at Magdalen Green last week.

No fines were issued, but officers informed the revellers about coronavirus restrictions prohibiting such gatherings.