Three youths charged in connection with attempted break-in at Broughty Ferry pub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three teens have been arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a Dundee pub.

The Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry was targeted at 5pm on Monday and owner Ronnie Bissell arrived to see youths running away from the area.

Ronnie said he received various calls from customers and relatives at around 5pm to say there were reports of people attempting to break in to his pub, which is situated on the corner of Claypotts Road and Queen Street.

He said: “As soon as I got word I headed for the pub which is only a few minutes away from my house.

“The pub is at a busy junction at the traffic lights and they were doing this in broad daylight in full view of everyone.”

Ronnie said when he got to the pub it was surrounded by police and he was prevented from going inside.

He said: “The police told me I had to stay out until they sent the police dogs in to have a look.

“I waited outside while that happened and then I was given the all clear to go in.

“Nothing had been taken and there was no damage.”

Three teens have since been arrested, police confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 5pm to a report of a break-in at a business premises on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on Monday March 22.

“Three male youths, two aged 15 and one aged 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Team.”

Ronnie thanked everyone who helped raise the alarm.

“For me the main thing that came out of this was that so many people were very quick to get in touch to let me know what was happening and the police were absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“I am absolutely over the moon with the police response and the actions of the police at the scene – they couldn’t have been better.”