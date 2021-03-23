Revealed: The most popular baby names of 2020 in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The most popular baby names of 2020 in Dundee have been revealed – with Alexander and Ava topping the list.

The national favourite for boys – Jack – was only third equal in the city, while Isla, Scotland’s top choice for girls, failed to make its top 10.

Sharing second place for boys among Dundee parents were Muhammed and Theo, while Jack shared third place with Reuben. Roman, Noah and Lucas were popular, coming in equal fourth.

For girls, Sophie and Jessica were second equal, Olivia was third, and sharing the fourth spot were Grace, Ruby, Emily and Mia.

The annual list of the most popular baby names in Scotland was released by the National Records of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

How popular is your child’s name?

