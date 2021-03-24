Public to get say on new affordable homes plan in Dundee’s East End

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Locals will soon get the chance to shape plans for new affordable housing at a former industrial site in Dundee.

The Ballindean Road proposals would see around 49 houses and 24 flats built at the former BOC Gases Limited site.

The properties will be for affordable rent or sale.

The Cullross Ltd and Caledonia Housing Association project site is bounded by Ballindean Place, Balmedie Drive, Ballindean Road and Douglas Road located in the East End.

Emma Garry, development consultant at Cullross Limited, said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals.

“This is an exciting development and we’re looking forward to the chance to discuss our proposals with the public.

“We are consulting extensively to ensure that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals.

“We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”

Consultation

The developer has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Dundee City Council.

This means the company intends to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultations due to Covid-19 so the event will be virtual.

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday March 31.

Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

The company says any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a pre-application consultation report to accompany future applications.

If anyone is unable to access the exhibition boards on the day of the event, they are asked to contact Orbit Communications at hello@ballindeanroad.com or on 0131 202 3259.

Orbit will then arrange for the plans to be sent in an alternative manner.

Full details about the proposals are available to the public on the dedicated project website.