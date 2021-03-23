Dundee’s Kingsway partially closed this weekend for road surfacing works

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A westbound section of Dundee’s Kingsway will close for repairs this weekend.

The A90 Kingsway westbound will be closed between the Tesco off-slip and Clepington Road on-slip for the work.

Engineers will work 24 hours to fix surfacing defects between 7.30pm on Friday March 26 and 6.30am on Monday March 29.

Lane closed until early Monday morning

Road chiefs say the £300,000 improvements will deliver a “safer and smoother road surface for motorists.”

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East representative, said: “This £300,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

He thanked motorists for their patience while his team carried out the work.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Diversion in place

The A90 westbound will be closed between the Tesco off-slip and Clepington on-slip throughout the works.

A signed diversion will be in place via Clepington Roundabout. The eastbound carriageway will remain fully open and access to the Kingsway Retail Park will be maintained.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing project to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in accordance with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be implemented to protect teams and ensure they remain safe at all times.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.