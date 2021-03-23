Dundee thief threatened to ‘slash and cut’ B&M staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A thief who attacked and threatened Dundee shop staff after trying to make off with a styling kit has been placed on an electronic tag.

James McConnachie said he would “slash” and “cut” workers at the Wellgate B&M store on February 22.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how McConnachie, a man with multiple previous convictions, tried to leave the shop with the £18.99 kit hidden in his jumper.

“The accused appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs and was acting suspiciously,” fiscal depute Gavin Burton said previously.

“A short time later, a witness at the front of the store saw the accused leaving with a boxed item in his jumper.

“He approached the accused and told him to put the item back.

“The accused refused, saying he bought it elsewhere but could not provide a receipt.”

McConnachie, 38, continued to refuse to return the kit and became increasingly aggressive. He then pushed staff member Raymond Fair to the chest causing him to stumble backwards.

McConnachie shouted: “Get out the way or I’ll slash you,” before asking if they wanted to be “cut”.

The thug then placed one of his hands behind his back as if to take something from the back of his trousers but he was not in possession of anything.

Wellgate security later assisted before McConnachie was arrested by police.

McConnachie, of Grampian Gardens, pleaded guilty to stealing a styling kit, pushing Mr Fair on the body, acting aggressively and repeatedly making violent threats.

Solicitor Jane Caird said McConnachie was still in the grips of a drug addiction despite seeking help from agencies.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed McConnachie on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for the next two months.