Man to stand trial over Christmas present blaze charges

A man is to stand trial accused of setting fire to Christmas presents after dousing them in petrol.

Kevin McGuire, of Mauchline Place West, Dundee, allegedly committed the offence on January 1 2019 at a farm in Dunning.

McGuire allegedly damaged several items after smashing his way into a shed at South Strathy Farm.

It is alleged he damaged a lawn mower, a hedge trimmer, a strimmer, a dog bed and a pressure washer along with boxes and furniture. This was before the 36-year-old allegedly threw personal items around. McGuire allegedly covered the items in petrol and gun oil.

Prosecutors allege that McGuire culpably and recklessly set fire to items while in an unused living area after emptying two petrol cans.

He allegedly covered unopened Christmas presents, carpets, books and other items in petrol before setting them on fire. The fire allegedly took effect and destroyed the items in a drawing room and a hallway.

McGuire was not present when the case called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court. Solicitor Alexandra Short tendered a plea of not guilty on McGuire’s behalf.

A trial was fixed for April by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown. The trial will take place at Perth Sheriff Court.