Perth cannabis dealer faces prison after police search

A dad-of-five is facing jail after being caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Perth.

Matthew Hands was caught with multiple wraps of the Class B drug on two separate occasions between April and December 2019.

Reports have now been ordered after Hands, who has previous convictions for drug offences, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to dealing cannabis.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford revealed how police executed a search warrant on April 9 2019 at his former home on Firbank Road.

Hands told officers: “All I have is in the cupboard in the kitchen.”

Among the items recovered included mobile phones, scales and a grinder along with tubs containing dozens of wraps of herbal matter.

‘Smoked 10 to 12 joints a day’

During his interview with police, Hands said he smoked between 10 and 12 joints per day but denied selling drugs.

He replied “no comment” after being asked about his income.

On December 3 2019, police on patrol saw Hands on Tulloch Terrace, Perth, and were aware of his recent involvement with drugs.

Mrs Letford said: “The officers approached the accused on Garth Avenue. They could detect a smell of cannabis. The accused immediately stated that he had a couple of ounces on him and eight ounces in his backpack.”

Multiple bags of herbal matter were found in the bag and Hands, of Garry Place, Bankfoot, replied “no comment” to all questions under interview.

Hands’ home was searched where more cannabis was discovered. In total, Hands was found with drugs worth £3,300 between April 9 and December 3 2019.

Solicitor David Holmes said Hands became involved in dealing to cover the cost of his cannabis habit.

He told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown that Hands’ offending had reduced in recent years after overcoming a heroin addiction and meeting his wife.

Sentence was deferred on Hands until April for reports to be prepared.

His bail order was allowed to continue.