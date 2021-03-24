‘Small’ outbreak of superbug VRE found in Ninewells Hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “small” outbreak of superbug VRE has been detected at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The suspected cases have been found in the haematology department in ward 34.

Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) can cause dangerous wound and bloodstream infections.

It is one of a number of drug-resistant bacteria considered a rising threat to human health.

VRE can be found living harmlessly in the gut of humans.

However, there is an increased chance of picking up the infection after a hospital stay or if you have a weakened immune system and it can cause more serious implications if it spreads to the bloodstream.

Symptoms include fever, a fast pulse, feeling generally unwell and redness or swelling in affected areas.

It can be passed from person to person contact or by touching infected surfaces.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control team is investigating a small number of suspected vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) cases in ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place.”

The spokesperson did not reveal how many cases there were when asked.