Man left with broken cheek after Dundee pub assault

A drunken lout who fractured a stranger’s cheekbone after insulting his partner in a Dundee pub has been fined over £2,000.

The man had been enjoying a night out in the city with his partner before being attacked by 23-year-old Ian Thomson, who was unknown to them.

The couple, from Edinburgh, happily chatted to Thomson at the Bank Bar in Union Street but things turned sour after he made remarks about the appearance of his victim’s partner.

Thomson must pay more than £2,000 in fines and compensation after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His conduct was slated by a sheriff who said Thomson was lucky to avoid a jail term.

“An assault of this nature in a public house with no provocation would result in a custodial sentence,” Sheriff John Rafferty said.

“Unpaid work would place a considerable burden on public resources. In these circumstances, given your almost complete lack of record and the passage of time since the incident, I will deal with the matter by way of monetary penalties.”

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The complainer went to the toilet and upon returning he saw his partner was upset.

“This was due to comments that had been made by the accused about her appearance.

“At that stage, both the complainer and the accused were involved in an argument. Their raised voices prompted the barmaid to ask them to leave the bar area.”

Thomson then punched the man on the left side of his face, which caused him to stumble backwards.

He fled the bar and his victim attended the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital the next day, where is was revealed he had suffered a fractured cheekbone and nerve damage.

Thomson, of Watson Street, Dundee, was later traced by police and made no reply after being charged.

He previously pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury on February 14 2019.

Solicitor David Duncan said his client had little recollection about the incident due to his drunken state but accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Thomson was fined £1,300 and ordered to pay £800 compensation.