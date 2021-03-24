Bounty was offered to anyone who attacked Dundee teenager, court told

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager who broke his former friend’s jaw after a row over an unpaid debt has been ordered to stay indoors at night.

Rhys Duncan, 18, thumped the fellow teenager in the Fintry area of Dundee while asking if he had £60 he owed him.

His victim had to have a plate and metal screws fitted into his jaw as a result of the assault.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a Snapchat video had been circulating that offered a reward to anyone who attacked the man.

However, Duncan claimed he was unaware of the bounty and was only interested in the money he was owed.

The teenager has been placed on an electronic tag for the next 80 days after previously pleading guilty to carrying out the assault.

Last December, 18-year-old Jay MacDonald, of Finavon Place, Dundee, was ordered to perform 162 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 12 months for his part in the attack.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann Mackenzie said: “The accused Duncan said ‘have you got that money yet?’

“While asking the question, the accused threw a punch at the complainer’s left jaw. The accused continued to punch the complainer to his head and body for around 45 seconds.

“The complainer attended at Ninewells Hospital and it was found that his jaw was broken.”

‘Astounded’ by the bounty message

Duncan, of Finmore Street, pleaded guilty to acting with MacDonald to assault the man on Longhaugh Road on October 24 2019 by repeatedly punching him on the head and body to his severe injury.

A social work report described Duncan as being “superficial” and unwilling to engage.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “He was somewhat astounded by the Snapchat message offering a reward, he had no knowledge of that.

“He was concerned about the inference but he did it for his money.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Duncan on a restriction of liberty order for the next 80 days which will keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am.

She said: “This is a serious assault and custody is an option. Given your age, I am going to impose an alternative to custody.”