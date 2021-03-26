Young Dundee mum left shaken after break-in at Douglas flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young mum has been left shaken by a break-in at her Dundee flat which saw a thief steal electronics worth more than £500.

Georgie Anderson, 25, was shocked to discover her Douglas flat had been ransacked and her smart TV and another device belonging to her eight-year-old son had been stolen.

The robbery took place sometime between March 16 and March 19, when Georgie was staying with her dad due to poor health.

She said: “I came home on Friday morning and didn’t realize that anything was wrong for about 20 minutes.

“I think they broke the lock on the door with force, because the metal bit was snapped off and lying on the ground.

“When I opened the door I didn’t notice that the lock was broken, I just came in normally and I was too busy thinking about tidying up.

“I went through to my room and that’s when I could see that it had been kind of ransacked by whoever came in.

“The stole my LGT smart TV, which would have been at least £499, as well as my son’s TV, a bit of an older one that was handed down to us by my grandpa.”

Georgie immediately called the police to report the theft.

She added: “I’m scared to leave the house in case it happens again.

“I only left for the first time yesterday and I had to put the new TV on full volume so it sounded like somebody was in.

“I’m also scared because I want to know why they chose my house. What were they doing at my door?”

Georgie had only moved in a week ago and is now considering moving again.

“I’ve only been living here a week,” she said.

“Now I don’t feel safe here, in or out of the flat.

“I feel like I should just move again so I’ve applied but it could be a while.

“I’m quite far down the list.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries into the break-in are ongoing.

They added: “Around 10.35am on Friday March 19, 2021, police received report of a break-in to a property on Balunie Avenue in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”