‘Distraught’ Broughty Ferry owner says would-be thief opened car boot to nab dog

Forensics teams have been gathering evidence after another attempted dog theft in Broughty Ferry on Thursday morning.

The would-be thief is believed to have opened the boot of a car parked in a driveway on Cedar Road just after 7am before the pet jumped out and ran off.

The three-year-old female Bearded Collie was thankfully found shortly after on Broughty Ferry beach.

Police, including scenes of crime officers (SOCO), attended to investigate what is the latest in a spate of similar crimes.

The dog’s owner, who did not wish to be named, said she was left “utterly distraught”.

She said: “I put her and my other two dogs in the car and went inside for a couple of minutes to make a coffee to take with me.

“I jumped in the car and drove down to the beach but when I opened the boot she was gone.

“I was absolutely distraught. Straight away with all the dog theft incidents recently I felt I would never see her again.

“Because I was in the house I didn’t see anyone but there is no way she could have gotten out the car unless someone had opened the boot.”

‘My dogs are my life’

After dialling 999, the police arrived within minutes and began taking statements and asking neighbours for any doorbell camera footage.

SOCO officers also took DNA swabs from her and from her car boot.

Fortunately, someone on the beach found the missing dog and officers picked her up and returned her home.

The owner added the police were “amazing” and “so understanding”.

She said: “I can’t praise them enough for their response.

“They’re clearly taking reports like these really seriously.

“It’s been such an awful experience but I’m so glad to get her back. My dogs are my life.

“I feel really paranoid now. I don’t know how much the police can do without any eye-witness accounts.”

It comes after multiple attempted dog thefts in Dundee this month in Douglas, Baxter Park and Stannergate.

Senior officers in Dundee have previously said such incidents are being “robustly investigated” and have encouraged victims to call 101.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Thursday March 25 2021, police received a report of the alleged theft of a dog from Cedar Road in Broughty Ferry.

“Officers attended and the dog was traced safe and well.

“No criminality has been established.”