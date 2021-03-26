Hilltown residents fear abandoned car has become a ‘drinking den’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “clapped-out” car which has been abandoned for more than three years could now be getting used as a drinking den, neighbours fear.

The silver Vauxhall Corsa on McDonald Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee has been targeted on numerous occasions by vandals and is now stacked on bricks after the tyres were removed this year.

Recently neighbouring residents have noticed empty alcohol bottles in the car, leading to fears it is attracting anti-social behaviour.

There had been stickers on the car in November advising the vehicle was to be uplifted before the tyres were removed.

One neighbour who has lived in the area for over 40-years said it was a “disgrace” that the car had been allowed to sit there all that time.

He added: “Whoever owned it parked it up around three years ago and it has never moved since.

“It has been gradually getting worse over that time.

“I’m aware the wardens in the area know about it but they’ve advised there is nothing they can do and the police have said likewise.

“Earlier this year I thought it was getting taken away but a white van came and stripped the tyres off and that was it.

“It’s a disgrace it been left here for so long like this.”

One man – who did not wish to be named – said he was aware there was alcohol containers inside it.

He added: “There’s a wee quarter bottle of vodka lying in the back and there is also a bottle of beer in the drivers footwell.

“The car isn’t locked so there is access for people to get into it.

“There is a concern that people are possibly using it as a drinking den.

“No one around here appears to know who owns the car but as you can see it doesn’t look like they care about the condition it’s in.

“It is clapped-out but in all honesty I’m amazed the damage isn’t worse given how long it has sat there for.”

A female resident who had lived in the area since the 50s said she was worried it could be targeted again, despite neighbours contacting local councillors about their fears.

She added: “I am worried that with it sitting there for so long in this condition it could attract more vandals and somebody does something worse the next time.

“There is also rubbish including a car seat which has been dumped in the corner of the communal car park but I don’t think the two things are connected.”