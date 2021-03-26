Dundee’s Blackness Road flats demolition gathers pace as roof removed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee tenement block which has been in the West End for 120 years could be wiped from the skyline in just two weeks.

The roof of the Blackness Road structure has now been removed as Dundee City Council prepares to replace the flats with more modern units.

The decision to raze them was branded short-sighted by critics, who believed it would be cheaper to simply repair the ageing rear stairwells.

Martin Henderson from Gowrie Contracts, which is carrying out the job, says the main part of the demolition will be finished by early April.

But the full demolition and clean up is likely to take until summer.

He said: “The work started around six weeks ago when all the flats were stripped out.

“We are now demolishing the gable at the bottom of the flats which needs to be done carefully with a cottage nearby.

“The roofs are off now so it is much more noticeable to the public.

“The machine will go in and knock it all down in about two weeks.”

New homes should be ‘showpiece’

The 26 being demolished are numbers 219-245, including a former shop unit.

Despite councillors taking the decision in October 2017, some tenants remained for over two years after this.

Former Dundee City Council housing convenor Jimmy Black has campaigned for the flats to be retained.

He says now the council has finally gone through with it, he is hoping for homes which are “fit for the 21st century”.

He said: “It’s been a very long time since the decision was taken.

“The whole thing could drag out for over five years once the new flats are built there.

“There shouldn’t be any need for a prolonged delay now.

“I am now challenging the council to do something really good on the site and make it a showpiece.

“Homes are more than just bricks and mortar now.

“I would feel better about it if it was replaced with something really fit for the 21st century.”

Under the move, the council had to get a Compulsory Purchase Order from the Scottish Government before buying back the flats from private owners.

The exact plans for the new flats are still to be drafted.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said the full demolition should be complete by the summer.