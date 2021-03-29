Free karate, drama and football sessions for Dundee kids this Easter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee kids can discover hidden talents at a range of new events to let them have a go at activities they might not otherwise get to try.

New partnership Discovery Allstars has just been launched to give children across the city the chance to have fun outdoors and try something new.

Allstars has been set up by three city groups working together to provide the activities at an Easter camp for children – to be held in Baxter Park on two days in the school holidays, April 2 and 9.

Dundee FC in the Community Trust, Dundee Youth Music Theatre and Kanzen Karate will work together to give children new experiences.

Primary school pupils can try out football, drama and karate during the outdoor sessions.

Greg Fenton of Dundee FC in the Community Trust said: “Dundee FC in the Community are delighted to be part of Discovery Allstars, supporting young people in the city of Discovery to discover their talents with our partners.

“Discovery Allstars will improve young peoples confidence and boost their general wellbeing in Dundee.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short has been working with the groups to bring the activities together.

She said: “Bringing together partnerships like this is incredibly exciting and we are so lucky in this city to have such incredible collaborations.

“The plan is to make the sessions fun for everyone and everyone will go home with a goodie bag and hopefully a smile.”

The Allstars events will beheld in Baxter Park on April 2 and April 9 from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Roy O’Kane of Kanzen Karate said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with other groups to provide these opportunities to the young people of Dundee.

“The camps will be a great opportunity to try something different and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone.”

Kenny Christie of Dundee Youth Music Theatre added: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Dundee Football Club Community Trust and Kanzen Karate as Discovery Allstars, providing the opportunity for young people to come along during the holiday period to try ne things and develop new skills together.”

The events are free to attend.