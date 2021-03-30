Something went wrong - please try again later.

Academics from the University of Dundee and Abertay University have been elected as fellows of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

The RSE is Scotland’s national academy, focused on delivering its mission of ‘knowledge made useful’.

Fellows are elected in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.

From the University of Dundee, academics in fields as diverse as cleft palate research, contemporary art, infectious diseases and reproductive medicine have been given the honour.

The four new members include; Professor Christopher Barratt, Professor of Reproductive Medicine from the School of Medicine.

From Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, Professor Calum Colvin, who is Professor of Fine Art Photography.

Also honoured is Professor Peter Mossey, Professor of Craniofacial Development and Associate Dean for Internationalisation, School of Dentistry.

And, Professor Dilip Nathwani, Honorary Emeritus Professor of Infection, School of Medicine.

Professor John Rowan, Vice-Principal (Research, Knowledge Exchange and Wider Impact), at the university, said: “The election of our four new RSE Fellows is recognition of their achievements in their own fields.

“The fact that artists, dentists and doctors are being honoured is a testament to the diverse and unique university Dundee is.

“Professors Barratt, Colvin, Mossey and Nathwani have made a great impact over the years and their Fellowships are richly deserved.”

From Abertay University, Professor Nigel Seaton has been selected as an RSE Fellow in recognition of his academic work and his leadership at Abertay and in other roles across the higher education sector

Professor Seaton joined Abertay as Principal and Vice-Chancellor in 2012 and has overseen a period of transformation at the university.

Significant milestones across this period include Abertay being named this year’s Sunday Times UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality, in addition to being ranked as Europe’s top institution for computer games education for the last seven consecutive years.

Prof Seaton’s academic background is in Chemical Engineering, a subject which he has taught and researched at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Cambridge and Cornell University.

He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Prof Seaton said: “It is an honour to be elected a Fellow of the RSE. During my career, I have been privileged to work with talented colleagues at Abertay and elsewhere, and I very much see this honour as a reflection of the work we have done together.

“I have been very fortunate to work in such a collaborative, dynamic and important sector, where the work we do makes a real difference to people’s lives, both in our local communities and internationally.”

‘Knowledge made useful’

The four Dundee academics are among a new intake of 87 fellows for the RSE, joining the current roll of around 1,600, representing the full range of physical and life sciences, arts, humanities, social sciences, education, professions, industry, business and public life.

Those who are nominated, and then invited to join, have undergone rigorous assessment of their achievements, professional standing and societal contribution.

Fellows, who give of their time freely, play a fundamental role in enabling the RSE to deliver its mission ‘knowledge made useful’, contributing to the cultural, economic and social well-being of Scotland and the wider world.