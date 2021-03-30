Shock at sudden death of man in Dundee flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Residents of a Dundee multi have expressed their shock as police investigated the death of a man in his 40s.

The man was found dead in a flat in Adamson Court, Lochee, on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report is being compiled for the Procurator Fiscal.

One officer has been stationed inside the building since the the early hours of the morning as neighbours said they were “saddened” by the news.

One resident passed on his condolences to the man’s loved ones.

He added: “I was aware of two or three officers on the landing just after 1am on Tuesday morning.

“I’d initially looked out because of the noise and saw the officers at the front door of the property.

“When I came to put the rubbish out in the afternoon I saw one officer remained situated outside the address.

“My condolences go out to the persons loved ones.”

Another neighbour said she was scared when she saw the police presence.

“There have been police on this landing a number of times in the past with one issues or another,” she said.

“We have young children living here and given the ongoing police issues they are scared with what we are seeing on our doorstep.

“When I saw the officer standing outside the door of the property at around 9am on Tuesday I knew it must have been serious.

“I’m still shocked however to hear the someone has passed away at the address.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 1.10am on Tuesday March 30 2021 following the report of the sudden death of a 47-year-old man at a property on Adamson Court in Dundee.

“Officers attended and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”