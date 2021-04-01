Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

On April 1, one of the country’s nationals calls Scotland’s cancer care backlog a ‘national emergency’.

The front page of The Scotsman tells the story of a grandmother who has had to travel to London for a vital cancer operation.

Julie Goedkoop, 44, raised concerns after her mother Mary Hudson, 69, was told her ovarian cancer couldn’t be treated in Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary.

‘Don’t blow it now’

The capital’s police chief Sean Scott has warned revellers not to gather in groups as the ‘Stay At Home’ message is lifted, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.

Young people have gathered at the The Meadows in the city in large groups this week.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun has reported the Queen received her second Covid jab this week.

She made her first public appearance in five months yesterday at an air force celebration.

‘Tell me if you killed my mum’

The Daily Record led with a harrowing plea from Archie Moody, who lives outside Aberdeen, as he pleaded for information from killer Peter Tobin over whether he was involved in his mother’s death.

Tobin was convicted of killing Angelica Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15 and Dinah McNicol, 18, between 1991 and 2006 – but has also been linked to a string of unsolved deaths across Britain.

Archie’s mum Margaret has been missing since 1977 and her family want to know if Tobin, who is believed to be on his death bed, had anything to do with her disappearance.

Elsewhere in the UK…

Many of the papers down south lead with a backlash over Downing Street’s landmark race report, which MPs, unions and equality campaigners describing it as “divisive” and a missed opportunity for systemic change.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has launched a campaign to target litter bugs, with the issue becoming worse during lockdown.

Stories closer to home…

The Evening Telegraph tells of an Angus man who set up a drug smuggling operation while still a teenager, who is facing jail after a bid to have almost £20,000

worth of ecstasy delivered from Amsterdam was foiled.

Meanwhile, The Courier’s Dundee and Angus edition told the story of a Covid patient who spent his Christmas, new year and birthday in Ninewells Hospital with the virus.

Jim Clark, 69, is now heading home in time for his ruby wedding anniversary.

For more news from The Courier, click here.